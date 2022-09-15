Patients with recurrent cervical or endometrial cancer were included in this study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combination bevacizumab rucaparib treatment. About 33 individuals were enrolled who had recurrent cervical or endometrial carcinoma. Metastatic or recurring illness was necessary to be present after initial treatment. During each 21-day cycle, patients received 600 mg twice a day of rucaparib. An initial dose of 15 mg/kg of bevacizumab was administered on day 1 of every 21-day cycle. Objective response rate or progression-free survival at 6 months was the primary goal. A total of 33 individuals were enrolled, but only 28 could actually be assessed. The response rate for patients with endometrial cancer was 17%, whereas it was 14% for women with cervical cancer. The median PFS was 3.8 months (95% CI: 2.5 to 5.7 months), and the median OS was 10.1 months (95% CI: 7.0 to 15.1 months). The response rate among patients with ARID1A mutations was 33%, and PFS6 at 6 months was 67%, both significantly higher than the overall study population. The toxicity seen was consistent with what was seen in earlier studies with bevacizumab and rucaparib. Patients with recurrent cervical or endometrial cancer did not all experience significantly higher anti-tumor activity when bevacizumab was combined with rucaparib. The response rate and progression-free survival (PFS)6 were higher in patients with ARID1A mutations, suggesting that this subgroup may benefit from the combination of bevacizumab and rucaparib. This finding requires additional research. There were no fresh warning signs detected.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090825822002578