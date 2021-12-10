Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory condition that is characterized by the development of non-caseating granulomas. It can affect several organ systems, the most frequent of which are the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin. Cutaneous sarcoidosis symptoms can significantly impair a patient’s quality of life. Intralesional and oral corticosteroids are the standard first-line treatments for cutaneous sarcoidosis, although they can fail in the face of resistant illness and corticosteroid-induced side effects. Tetracyclines, hydroxychloroquine, and methotrexate are examples of second-line medications.

Biologics are a new therapy option for cutaneous sarcoidosis, although their significance is unclear. Researchers evaluated the English-language papers on the use of biologics in the treatment of cutaneous sarcoidosis in this study. Although the data in published research is rather limited, it supports the use of both infliximab and adalimumab as third-line therapies for chronic or resistant cutaneous sarcoidosis. There have also been isolated accounts of etanercept, rituximab, golimumab, and ustekinumab being used as third-line treatments with varying degrees of efficacy.

Larger and more in-depth studies are needed to better understand the side effect profile and effective dose for cutaneous sarcoidosis management.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40257-019-00428-8