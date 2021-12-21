A review of the influence of various critical patient features on oncologic outcomes in bladder cancer (BC) was reported and assessed. The majority of the available research indicates that females and blacks had lower cancer-specific outcomes. Both groups presented with poorer illnesses, which may be due to disparities in timely and high-quality care. Attempts to analyze the relationship between smoking status and history and BC outcomes have been hampered by data quality and heterogeneity, despite the fact that smoking has been related to greater rates of recurrence and lower survival in multiple studies. Marriage, especially in males, may enhance survival following radical cystectomy (RC). Restricted research shows that socioeconomic and educational levels are related to worse survival; nevertheless, the data is limited. According to a growing body of research, there are considerable disparities in oncologic outcomes among BC patients depending on race, gender, smoking habit, socioeconomic level, and other factors. More emphasis and inquiry are required to confirm these findings, uncover the core source of these disparities, and suggest mitigation options.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-019-0950-0