Hypertension is independently associated with a higher risk of adverse cardiovascular and renal outcomes. But the effects of blood pressure in patients with type-2 diabetes are not well-studied. This study aims to evaluate the risk of complications associated with patients with systolic blood pressure (SBP) below current recommendations (140 mm Hg) and type-2 diabetes.

This population-based cohort study included a total of 187,106 patients aged 75 or younger with type-2 diabetes for at least a year and no previous cardiovascular or other major diseases. The primary outcome of the study was the incidence of cardiovascular events, including acute myocardial infarction (AMI), stroke, heart failure, coronary heart disease (CHD), and total mortality.

The findings suggested that the group with the lowest SBP (110-119 mm Hg) were at a significantly lower risk of total AMI (0.85), non-fatal cardiovascular disease (0.82), total cardiovascular disease (0.88), and non-fatal coronary heart disease (0.88), when compared with the reference group (SBP 130-139 mm Hg). A J-shaped relation was discovered between SBP and heart failure and total mortality.

The research concluded that in patients with type-2 diabetes, lower SBP was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular complications when compared with the reference group.

Ref: https://www.bmj.com/content/354/bmj.i4070