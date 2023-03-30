Disparities exist in Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections in patients with ESRD on hemodialysis, according to findings published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Using surveillance data from the 2020 National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) and the 2017-2020 Emerging Infections Program (EIP), Arjun Srinivasan, MD, and colleagues described bloodstream infections among patients on hemodialysis and examined associations with race, ethnicity, and social determinants of health. A total of 4,840 dialysis facilities reported 14,822 bloodstream infections to the NHSN in 2020; 34.2% were attributable to S. aureus. The S. aureus bloodstream infection rate from 2017-2020 was 100 times higher among patients on hemodialysis versus not at seven EIP sites. The highest unadjusted rates of S. aureus bloodstream infection were seen for non-Hispanic Black or African-American and Hispanic or Latino patients. At EIP sites, S. aureus bloodstream infection risk was highest in Hispanic patients and those aged 18-49 in adjusted analyses.