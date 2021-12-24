There is a scarcity of data on treatment results in patients with psoriasis who have dark skin. Brodalumab has been demonstrated to be effective in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. For a study, researchers assessed the effectiveness, safety, and health-related quality of life of brodalumab in patients with dark skin who took part in two phases III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active comparator-controlled investigations (AMAGINE-2/-3).

Patients were divided into racial subgroups (black, Asian, or white) or the non-exclusive ethnic grouping Hispanic/Latino. For 52 weeks, patients were randomly assigned to receive brodalumab 210 mg every 2 weeks (Q2W) or ustekinumab (45 mg in patients weighing ≤ 100 kg and 90 mg in patients weighing > 100 kg). The Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) and the Static Physician’s Global Assessment were used to track skin clearing (sPGA). Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were categorized by treatment as well as racial and ethnic subgroups. The Dermatology Life Quality Index was used to measure the quality of life in terms of health (DLQI). About 613 patients got ustekinumab 210 mg Q2W during the 12-week induction phase (black, n = 20; Asian, n = 24; white, n = 551; Hispanic/Latino, n = 68) and 1,236 patients received brodalumab 210 mg Q2W (black, n = 36; Asian, n = 39; white, n = 1116; Hispanic/Latino, n = 132). At week 52, 590 patients got continuous ustekinumab (black, n = 19; Asian, n = 23; white, n = 532; Hispanic/Latino, n = 64), whereas 339 patients were re-randomized to continue receiving brodalumab 210 mg Q2W (black, n = 10; Asian, n = 7; white, n = 308; Hispanic/Latino, n = 40).

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At weeks 12 and 52, the researchers observed similar skin clearance response rates across racial and ethnic subgroups for the patients receiving brodalumab 210 mg Q2W. When compared the rates from baseline, 75%, 90% and 100% improvement in PASI were significantly higher than that of patients receiving ustekinumab from all racial and ethnic grouping; the sPGA score was less than or equal to 1. There was a similarity found in all the subgroups in TEAEs rates and greater than equal to 5-point improvement in DLQI score. Brodalumab 210 mg Q2W is considered to be efficient and tolerated in patients with numerous racial and ethnic subgroups and suffering from psoriasis.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40257-018-0408-z