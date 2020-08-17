Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. The positive outcomes of the available HCC treatments are not significant, but recent evidence shows that anti-PD-1 inhibitors like camrelizumab can be a promising treatment. The objective of this study is to investigate the efficacy and safety of camrelizumab pretreated HCC patients.

This is a multi-center, open-label, parallel-group, randomized trial conducted at 13 study sites in China. The study included a total of 217 eligible patients aged 18 years and above with histological or cytological diagnosis of advanced HCC and a history of previous treatment. The patients were randomly assigned (1:1) to either receive camrelizumab 3 mg/kg intravenously every 2 or 3 weeks. The primary outcome was 6-month overall survival.

Out of 217 patients, 109 were given camrelizumab every two weeks and 108 every 3 weeks. At the median follow-up at 12.5 months, objective response was reported in 32 (14.7%) patients. The 6-month overall survival probability was 74.4% in both groups. Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 47 (22%) patients. The most common adverse events were aspartate aminotransferase and decreased neutrophil count.

The research concluded that camrelizumab showed antitumor activity in pretreated patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Ref: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30011-5/fulltext