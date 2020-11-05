The study was done to show a possible relationship between ED and VAI levels representing adipose tissue dysfunction and to identify a cutoff value of the VAI for ED.

276 participants were included in the study in 5 groups.The VAI was calculated. Sexual domains were recorded using the International Index of Erectile Dysfunction 1–15 questionnaire. The participants were divided into categories based on BMI and categories based on WC.

The median VAI progressively increased, but a marked increase was recorded in groups 4 and 5. A significant increase in ED was observed for a VAI score higher than 4.33. Each integer increase of the VAI was associated with a 1.3-fold increased risk of ED. The odds ratio of ED for the VAI = 4.33 was 4.4. The WC and BMI significantly increased as the degree of ED increased, but statistical analysis showed a significant decrease only in moderate and severe ED groups. Starting from non-ED patients, serum triglyceride increased and high-density lipoprotein decreased progressively in all ED groups. T/E 2 slightly reduced as the severity of ED increased. T decreased in ED groups. Regardless of the ED level, other sexual subdomains decreased in ED patients. The ED rates in 3 increasing BMI and WC categories were similar. For VAI = 4.33, BMI ≥ 30.0 kg/m 2, and WC > 102 cm, sensitivity and specificity were 61.2% and 73.8%, 31.6% and 90.5%, and 54.3% and 69.0%, respectively.

The study concluded that the VAI can be used as a reliable independent risk factor marker for ED as a predictor of visceral adipose dysfunction.

