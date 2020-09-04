Psoriasis is an immune skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply ten times faster than normal. While psoriasis is not cancer, nor does psoriasis cause cancer, but people with psoriasis may be at higher risk of developing certain cancers in their lifetime. This study aims to investigate the risk and prevalence of cancer in patients with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

This systematic review and meta-analysis of PubMed and Embase databases included 112 observational studies (n=2,053,932 patients) with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The prevalence of cancer within the participants was considered. The primary outcome of the study was the prevalence, incidence, and risk estimate for an overall and specific cancer.

The findings suggested a 4.78% prevalence of cancer in patients with psoriasis, with an incidence rate of 11.75 per 1,000 person-years (risk ratio 1.21). Cancers with the highest risk were keratinocyte cancer (2.28), lymphomas (1.56), lung cancer (1.26), and bladder cancer (1.12). The findings indicated no significant association between psoriatic arthritis and the increased risk of cancer (RR 1.02).

The research concluded that patients with psoriasis were at a higher risk of developing certain cancers, primarily keratinocyte cancer, lymphomas, lung cancer, and bladder cancer. Psoriatic arthritis, however, was not associated with a higher risk.

