Cancer Pain Management Insights from Healthcare Professionals

The following is a summary of “Pain Assessment and Management in Oncological Practice: A Survey from the Italian Network of Supportive Care in Oncology,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Antonuzzo et al.

Cancer pain is common at all disease stages, and despite existing guidelines, its assessment and management are often inadequate in clinical practice.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore how healthcare professionals in Italy assessed and managed cancer pain, identifying gaps and educational needs for improving adherence to best practices.

They designed an online survey with 28 items covering demographics, pain assessment tools, pain perception, pharmacological management, adverse effects, and care barriers. The survey targeted oncologists, nurses, radiotherapists, and surgeons within the Italian Network of Supportive Care in Oncology. Data collection occurred from March to May 2024, and the results were analyzed descriptively.

The results showed 85 professionals, with 63.5% being oncologists. Most respondents (60.3%) used the Numerical Rating Scale for pain assessment, while tools like the Edmonton Symptom Assessment System (ESAS) were less common, possibly due to limited training and time constraints. Key factors influencing analgesic choice included patient comorbidities (30.3%) and polypharmacy (28.0%). The main barriers to effective pain management were insufficient training (85.5%) and poor communication between patients and caregivers (40.6%) and within care teams (31.9%). Preventive measures for opioid-induced side effects, such as laxatives (52.7%) and antiemetics (40.5%), were frequently used.

Investigators concluded the critical need for structured training programs, improved communication strategies, and the implementation of validated assessment tools within a multidisciplinary framework to proactively address cancer pain across all disease stages, optimizing care and minimizing its burden.

Source: mdpi.com/2227-9032/13/3/212