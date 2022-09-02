For a study, researchers sought to understand that one of the first academic fields to adopt big data and use it to explain the spatial relationships between stars and galaxies was astronomy. In modern medicine, particularly pathology, there was a similar need to characterize spatial interactions between cells with a focus on understanding the organization of the cancer microenvironment. In this study, they demonstrated that the multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) pathological picture exploration analysis patterns and methods were comparable to those that emerged in data-intensive science during the development of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. The new AstroPath platform, which takes advantage of these astronomy-related courses, is described in this article. To create and display tumor-immune maps for the creation of mIF immuno-oncology biomarkers, AstroPath was employed. AstroPath was being developed as an open platform for viewing and evaluating large-scale spatially resolved mIF datasets, much like how astronomers and citizen scientists have used publicly accessible sky maps. The application of spatial transcriptomics and AI, as well as related technological, intellectual, and financial challenges, were covered in a further study.

Source: aacrjournals.org/clincancerres/article-abstract/28/16/3417/707397/Data-Rich-Spatial-Profiling-of-Cancer-Tissue?redirectedFrom=fulltext