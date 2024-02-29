Career Networking Event At AAD

Photo Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

The American Academy of Dermatology Career Networking Event is an in-person job fair that coincides with the AAD’s Annual Meeting. It serves as a platform for dermatology professionals and various employers, including private practices, group practices, hospitals, health systems, and recruiters nationwide, to connect. For those who are not able to attend the in-person event, AAD CareerCompass has the largest online career center for dermatology professionals.

For more information on career networking through AAD visit the event page.