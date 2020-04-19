(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported ﻿720,630 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,916 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,759 to 37,202.

The CDC tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, was as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The tally reported over the weekend is preliminary and will be updated on Monday.

