Electronic Health Records (EHR) are the healthcare industry’s central digital approach for enhancing the quality of patient care. Despite the benefits provided by this digital transformation program, healthcare companies have adopted it more slowly than intended. The sheer volume and sensitivity of patient records required these institutions to implement EHR with a healthy degree of prudence. In addition, cyberattacks have escalated the dangers connected with subpar EHR deployments. During the COVID-19 epidemic, an inflow of high-profile data breaches rocked the sector, spotlighting EHR cybersecurity. For a study, the researchers sought to expedite EHR implementation. A further purpose was to ensure the system’s resistance to hostile attacks. For the former, a systematic review was used to identify the potential reasons for the lackluster uptake of EHR. About 65 existing proposed EHR solutions were reviewed, and it was determined that health organizations must solve 14 primary obstacles to reduce friction and risk. The requirements were privacy, security, confidentiality, interoperability, access control, scalability, authentication, accessibility, availability, data storage, data ownership, data validity, data integrity, and user-friendliness. Investigators proposed EHRChain, a new framework that simultaneously addresses all the listed problems to meet the first objective and is geared to meet the second purpose. Dual Hyperledger Sawtooth-based blockchains enable the decentralization of patient data via a consortium blockchain and IPFS for distributed data storage.

Source:www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/22/11/4032