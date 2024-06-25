Characteristics of Pediatric Concussions by Mechanism of Injury in Children Aged 5 to 12 Years

The following is a summary of “Characteristics of Pediatric Concussion across Different Mechanisms of Injury in 5 through 12-Year-Olds,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Roby et al.

This study aimed to investigate the characteristics of sport-related concussion (SRC), recreation-related concussion (RRC), and non-sport or recreation-related concussion (non-SRRC) in children aged 5 to 12 years, a population often overlooked in youth concussion research.

Researchers conducted a retrospective, observational study that included patients aged 5 to 12 years who presented to a specialty care concussion setting within 28 days post-injury from 2018 to 2022. The study assessed demographics, injury mechanisms (SRC, RRC, or non-SRRC), points of healthcare entry, and clinical signs and symptoms. Group differences were analyzed using Kruskal-Wallis and chi-square tests, with post hoc pairwise comparisons (α=0.017) employed for all analyses.

A total of 1,141 patients reported within 28 days of injury, with a median age of 11 years (IQR=9-12) and 42.9% being female. The most common mechanism of injury was RRC (37.3%), followed by non-SRRC (31.9%). Non-SRRC (39.6%) and patients with RRC (35.7%) were more frequently first seen in the emergency department compared to patients with SRC (27.9%) (p<0.001). Additionally, patients with RRC and non-SRRC were first evaluated by specialists 4 and 6 days later than those with SRC (p<0.001). Non-SRRC patients reported a higher symptom burden, more frequent visio-vestibular abnormalities, and more significant changes in sleep and daily habits than patients with RRC and SRC (p<0.001).

In children aged 5 to 12 years, RRC and non-SRRC were more prevalent than SRC. These types of concussions were more likely to present first to the emergency department and took longer to be evaluated by specialists. Non-SRRC was associated with more severe clinical features. The differences between RRC, non-SRRC, and SRC suggest that RRC and non-SRRC injuries might occur with less supervision at the time of injury and less immediate access to established concussion healthcare following the injury. This highlights the need for tailored management and intervention strategies for these distinct types of concussions in young children.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022347624002609