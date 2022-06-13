Through signal regulatory protein alpha, the glycoprotein CD47 modulates antiphagocytic function (SIRPa). For a study, researchers sought to determine the expression of CD47 on Hodgkin and Reed–Sternberg (HRS) cells in the classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) tumor microenvironment and its relationship to prognosis PD immunological markers and SIRPa+ leukocytes.

On diagnostic samples (tissue microarrays) from cHL patients from two cohorts (n=178), they performed immunohistochemistry with CD47 and SIRPa antibodies. In cohort I (n=136) patients with high CD47 expression on HRS cells (n=48) had substantially worse event-free survival (HR=5.57; 95% CI, 2.78–11.20;P<0.001) and overall survival (HR=8.54; 95% CI, 3.19–22.90; P<0.001) compared to patients with low expression (n=88). The survival results remained statistically significant in multivariable Cox regression corrected for known prognostic variables.

High HRS cell CD47 expression was associated with shorter event-free survival (EFS) (HR=5.96; 95% CI, 1.20–29.59; P=0.029) and OS (HR=5.61; 95% CI, 0.58–54.15; P=0.136) in cohort II (n=42), but did not preserve the statistical significance in the multivariable analysis. Furthermore, increased CD47 expression was unrelated to SIRPa+ leukocytes or PD-1, PD-L1, or PD-L2 expression. The work added to the understanding of the function of CD47 in cHL at a time when new CD47 treatments were being developed.

Reference:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjh.18137