For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether Filaggrin (FLG) mutations alter the effect of maternal nutrition on the risk of allergy illness development. “Which factor, maternal nutrition or FLG mutations, contributed to the highest rate of diagnostic allergy illnesses over time?” Effect modification was investigated using exact logistic regressions. The rate of allergic disease development in 3 groups (N=624) was compared using Cox proportional hazard models: children with the FLG mutation, children without the FLG mutation whose mothers did not eat a preventive allergy diet, and children without the FLG mutation whose mothers did eat a preventive allergy diet. A validated index was used to classify the maternal diet. Children in group 1 had significantly higher rates of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and wheeze than children in group 3 (HR=2.40 [1.32, 4.37], HR=2.29 [1.05, 4.97], and HR 2.10 [1.004, 4.38], respectively), but not significantly higher rates of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and wheeze (HR=1.30 [0.74, 2.29], HR=1.27 [0.61, 2.63], and HR 1.29 [0.65, 2.58 Group 1 had a significantly higher risk of allergic rhinitis than groups 2 and 3 (1 vs 2: HR=2.29 [1.10, 4.76]; 1 vs 3: HR=3.21 [1.46, 7.08]). For every outcome, there was no substantial effect change. Children with the FLG mutation had the same risk of atopic dermatitis, asthma, and wheeze as children whose mothers did not take an allergy-preventive diet during pregnancy. The maternal diet did not influence the child’s FLG mutation. The outcomes suggested that a modifiable risk factor like maternal nutrition during pregnancy should be a target for preventive interventions.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pai.13753