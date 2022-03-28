By the age of 6, half of all children have wheezing episodes. In addition, recurrent preschool wheezing was linked to early lung function loss and had a long-term influence on airway health, so determining which children should be treated to prevent exacerbations while avoiding permanent health repercussions is critical. For a study, researchers sought to present a practical approach to the juvenile asthma patient under the age of 5, focusing on the recently improved detection of wheeze phenotypes. They stressed the difficulties of defining ‘asthma’ for the age group. They suggested that it be decided by the collection of respiratory symptoms reported rather than assumptions about the disease’s underlying causes. Furthermore, they suggested a forward-thinking technique for determining which therapy to apply to specific phenotypes, which kid should be treated, and, if so, which treatment strategy to employ. A significant clinical and scientific gap existed in the therapy of nonallergic preschool wheeze. They recommended an empathic approach to parent anxiety and taking into account objective markers such as the timing, severity, and frequency of symptoms and an evaluation of other biomarkers such as viral etiology, aeroallergen sensitization, and blood eosinophils, which all contribute to successful decision-making.

