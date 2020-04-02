BEIJING (Reuters) – China has confirmed two cases of African swine fever in northwestern Gansu province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Thursday.

One outbreak occurred in a co-operative that had bought piglets from another province, while the second case was detected in a truck transporting piglets from elsewhere.

Swine fever has already decimated China’s huge hog herd and continues to spread, posing high risks for farms that are urgently trying to restock farms with young pigs.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)