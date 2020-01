BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it had detected the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu in swans in its western Xinjiang region.

The case is the third this month of the strain in swans in Xinjiang.

The ministry said 13 swans had died in the Manas county wetlands near Changji city that were inhabited by around 800 birds.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Catherine Evans)