The purpose of this study was to find out how common uveitis is in ethnic Chinese patients with axial spondyloarthritis (SpA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) (AS). A cross-sectional investigation was conducted. From March 2014 to July 2017, patients who met the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society axial SpA criteria were recruited sequentially from three rheumatology centers in Hong Kong. Clinical and biochemical data were gathered. Uveitis history was elicited from both history and medical data. X-rays of the lumbosacral spine, as well as whole-spine and sacroiliac joint magnetic resonance imaging, were performed on all patients. Patients were classified as having axial SpA if they met the criteria of the International Society for the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis, and AS if they met the modified New York criteria. The clinical and radiological results of patients with and without uveitis were compared between the two groups. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to identify factors linked to uveitis. Uveitis has been diagnosed in 67 of the 252 individuals. The male-female ratio was 55.4:44.6. The illness lasted 12.3 11.7 years. Multivariate regression revealed that older age, human leukocyte antigen B27 positivity, and a history of inflammatory bowel illness were all related to uveitis in the axial SpA group. Multivariate analysis in the AS group revealed that back pain duration and male sex were linked with uveitis.

Axial SpA is a disorder that represents a range of illnesses. It should be separated from classic AS in terms of clinical correlations with uveitis.

