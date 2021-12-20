For this study, researchers wanted to assess the efficacy of the current surgical treatments for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Significant surgical advances in the treatment of BPH have occurred, including the invention and use of minimally invasive surgical procedures (MISTs). These techniques provide a variety of results that must be comprehended. Furthermore, MISTs have serious side effects, although they have a lower impact on the sexual function when compared to more invasive surgical procedures.

All urologists should be conversant with the surgical procedures used to treat BPH as well as the most recent American Urological Association (AUA) Guidelines. More research on effectiveness, safety, and sexual functioning will assist guide future care and evolving practice.

