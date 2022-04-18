An adenoviral epidemic was discovered in the neonatal nursery and the neonatal screening outpatient department for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), according to an epidemiologic outbreak study. Adenoviral conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) was used to test all probable cases (94 neonates), and representative samples were sequenced using Sanger’s method. The clinical characteristics and disease course were investigated. Tobramycin eye drops were given to infected newborns. For individuals who developed pseudomembranes, topical steroid eye drops were applied. Researchers discovered 58 cases of neonatal adenovirus conjunctivitis that had been confirmed in the lab (between July 10 and October 24, 2019). The most prevalent symptom was redness (96%), followed by discharge (68.9%) and lid edoema (51.7%). Pseudomembrane was seen in 77.5% of the neonates who were affected. A previous ROP evaluation was performed in 38 (65.5%) neonates. In addition, 7 neonates (12.06%) had respiratory problems. Investigators discovered Serotype 8 to be the outbreak’s source after DNA testing. Strict control procedures were put in place. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for ROP screening were evaluated, amended, and reinforced to prevent future epidemics. In neonatal care units, ROP screening was a risk factor for the development of adenoviral conjunctivitis. When compared to adults, neonates have various clinical symptoms. Swift control measured quickly contained the adenoviral outbreak.

Source:journals.lww.com/pidj/Fulltext/2022/03000/Clinical_Presentation,_Investigation_and_Control.21.aspx