For a study, researchers sought to understand that proteostasis maintenance refers to preserving the precise levels, distribution, folding, and turnover of proteins, all of which were essential for organismal existence. Proteostasis must be kept in check by molecular chaperones in both internal cellular processes and external body fluids. This article focuses on clusterin, the first extracellular mammalian chaperone found, and how it affected eye diseases. These aggregating proteins were removed from extracellular spaces by clusterin, suppressing the aggregation of misfolded proteins brought on by stressors or mutations and encouraging their elimination. Clusterin performs proteostasis, cytoprotection, and anti-inflammation as its 3 main homeostatic tasks. They went over a few of these eye-related illnesses. The abnormal accumulation of misfolded proteins causes the so-called “protein misfolding disorders” to occur. It was assumed that the sickness had overridden clusterin’s capacity to serve as a molecular chaperone and maintain proteostasis because clusterin was usually seen in these deposits. It was important to understand the function of clusterin in illnesses involving these deposits before evaluating treatment alternatives. Clusterin’s cytoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its proteostatic role as a proteinase inhibitor, can be used to make a stronger case for its therapeutic application. They provided multiple instances to show how clusterin most likely works in concert with other extracellular chaperones in this way to protect the eye against disease. In their conclusion, they suggest possible future steps that might lead to the creation of clusterin as a biological drug.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1350946221000938