For a study, researchers sought to understand Serum lipid levels have been linked closely to colorectal polyps, which have been referred to as the precancerous lesion of colorectal cancer. The connection between colorectal polyps and serum lipid levels was still up for debate. To investigate the impact of lipid levels on colorectal polyps, they conducted a meta-analysis. Searches were conducted in the PubMed, Web of Science, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library databases for pertinent publications published between 2000 and 2020. From the included publications, the mean and standard deviation of the body mass index and serum lipid indices in the colorectal polyps groups and control groups were taken. To determine the magnitude of the impact of blood lipid levels on colorectal polyps, combined weighted mean differences (WMDs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were computed. The included studies’ publication bias was assessed using the Egger test. About 37 articles in total, 19,464 cases, and 63,979 controls were taken into account. There was no discernible publishing bias. Cases had lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol than controls (WMD: -2.589 mg/dL, 95% CI: -3.273, -1.906). In the cases, there were greater levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and body mass index. While the levels of total cholesterol total cholesterol (WMD: 5.561 mg/dL, 95% CI: 3.477, 7.645), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (WMD: 3.109 mg/dL, 95% CI: 0.859, 5.359), body mass index (WMD: 0.747 mg/dL, 95% CI: 0.588, 0.906) lower (WMD: 3.109 mg/dL, 95% CI: 0.859, 20.736), the levels of triglycerides were greater (WMD: 16.933 mg/dL, 13.131, 20.736). Blood lipid levels and obesity have been linked to colorectal polyps. Obesity and hyperlipidemia may be risk factors for colorectal polyps.

Source: journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/2022/09000/The_Relationship_Between_Colorectal_Polyps_and.4.aspx