For a study, researchers sought to understand that surgical site infection control bundles were efficient even if they are complex and time-consuming. Knowing which components were connected to fewer surgical site infections may make it easier to implement a bundle more effectively. This study’s objective was to evaluate the correlation between infection rates and particular surgical site infection reduction bundle elements. An analysis was performed after the fact on this prospective cohort study. The Illinois Surgical Quality Improvement Collaborative-affiliated hospitals served as the study’s hosts. People who had elective colorectal resections at participating hospitals between 2016 and 2017. To lower infections at the sites of colorectal surgery, a 16-piece bundle of interventions was used. Based on each patient’s adherence to each bundle piece, surgical site infection rates were compared between them using X2 tests and multivariate logistic regression. Principal component analysis was used to identify composites of related bundle elements. By using coincidence analysis, it was discovered that combinations of bundle elements or main component composites were connected to the absence of surgical site infection. About 192 out of 2,722 people (7.1%) had a surgical site infection. The probability of infections was decreased by occlusive bandages (OR 0.71 [95% CI 0.51-1.00]), wound protectors (OR 0.55 [95% CI 0.37-0.81]), and oral medications. The bundle components were used to build 5 primary component composites. An absence of infection was associated with the use of intraoperative chlorhexidine-alcohol skin preparation, a wound protector, or redosing IV antibiotic prophylaxis (consistency=0.94, coverage=0.96). About 4 of the 5 principal component composites, in a variety of combinations, were associated with the outcome, while the composite consisting of occlusive dressing application, postoperative dressing removal, and daily postoperative chlorhexidine incisional cleansing was not. The participation of hospitals in quality improvement programs may limit the generalizability of these figures. The relationships between bundle elements and infection prevention varied. Focusing on the distinctive elements associated with low surgical site infections can help implement bundles to reduce colorectal surgical site infections.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2022/08000/Unbundling_Bundles__Evaluating_the_Association_of.16.aspx