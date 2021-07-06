This study summarises the method of action of IL-4 and IL-13 in skin allergies, as well as forthcoming treatments and major findings from recent clinical trials. Atopic dermatitis is one of the most frequent inflammatory skin diseases in developed countries. Atopic dermatitis, which is accompanied by severe pruritus, has a major influence on quality of life in severely affected patients. Aside from nonspecific immunosuppressive drugs, therapies targeting the main cytokines IL-4 and IL-13, as well as their downstream mediators, are under development or have recently been licenced, with promising results.

The recent development of several biologics and small compounds has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of atopic dermatitis, and using this set of cutting-edge drugs will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about this skin disorder, patient subgroups, and key inflammatory mediators.

