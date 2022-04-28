For a study, the researchers sought to use a controlled trial to subjectively evaluate how well do-it-yourself (DIY) and commercially built models compare to human tissue both tactilely and sonographically to test the DIY hypothesis models were equally effective as commercial models for teaching US-guided i.v. Insertion. A commercially available model U.S. training block, a homemade tofu model, and a homemade gelatin model were all tested for US-guided i.v. Teaching. All 3 models were compared to a human tissue-based US-guided i.v. Insertion. Residents and attendings in emergency medicine who had expertise with US-guided i.v. Placement in real patients was included in the study. Participants with varying levels of training and experience with US-guided i.v. Insertion subjectively described how each media compared tactilely and sonographically, which model was most similar to live humans overall, and which model was best for instructing learners after practicing peripheral i.v. Placement under U.S. guidance using the 3 media. The gelatin model received a considerably better overall score (the sum of visual and sonographic values) than either of the other models, indicating that the gelatin model was judged to be the most accurate representation of human anatomy among the other models. Homemade alternatives to commercial simulators that were less expensive could be realistic and effective surrogates for learning US-guided peripheral i.v. Placement.

Source:www.jem-journal.com/article/S0736-4679(22)00032-4/fulltext