Comparison of Midline and Leg Lymphoedema after Prostate Cancer Treatment

Photo Credit: angkhan

The following is a summary of “Characteristics of lymphoedema, in particular midline lymphoedema, after treatment for prostate cancer: a retrospective study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Urology by Calster et al.

Patients treated for prostate cancer may develop midline lymphoedema, a condition often underdiagnosed, impacting the QoL.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the differences between patients with leg and midline lymphoedema and those with only leg lymphoedema after prostate cancer treatment.

They collected data on patient, cancer, and lymphoedema-related factors for 109 men with lymphoedema after prostate cancer treatment. Then 42 characteristics were compared between the groups and multivariable analyses to identify predictors of midline lymphedema.

The results showed that patients with lymphoedema had a mean age of 68 (±7) years and a mean BMI of 28 (±4) kg/m2, with a median lymphoedema duration of 27 (9;55) months before their first consultation. Patients with both leg and midline lymphoedema were more likely to have upper leg lymphoedema (89% (31/35) vs. 69% (51/74), P=0.026), skin fibrosis (34% (12/35) vs. 16% (12/74), P=0.034), and lymphatic reconstructive surgery (9% (3/35) vs. 0% (0/71), P=0.020) than those with only leg lymphoedema. They were also less likely to report lower leg lymphoedema (77% (27/35) vs. 95% (70/74), P=0.007). Multivariable analysis found predictors for midline lymphoedema to include the absence of lower leg lymphoedema, skin fibrosis, self-bandaging, and self-manual lymphatic drainage.

Investigators concluded that the absence of lower leg lymphoedema and the presence of skin fibrosis, self-bandaging, or self-manual lymphatic drainage may indicate midline lymphoedema after prostate cancer treatment.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01533-5