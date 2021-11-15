Oral immunotherapy has been examined in numerous clinical studies in the last decade and has several drawbacks, including a poor efficacy for true tolerance and a high rate of produced symptoms. It is uncertain what the optimum dosage is for inducing tolerance. The goal of this review was to provide light on the effectiveness and safety of oral immunotherapy at modest dosages. Researchers looked at papers within the last several years or articles about oral immunotherapy that focused on a modest dosage. The study reviewed current publications on oral immunotherapy, as well as those concentrating on low-dose immunotherapy.

Although lower doses of oral immunotherapy tend to generate less adverse effects and to be more successful than rigorous elimination, this method may be less effective than higher doses of oral immunotherapy. The best dose to induce tolerance is yet unclear.

