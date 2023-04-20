The following is a summary of “Mimics of Monkeypox: Considerations for the emergency medicine clinician,” published in the March 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Long, et al.

Mpox is a serious public health concern that often presents with a painful rash and other systemic symptoms. However, there are several other medical conditions that may have similar symptoms, making accurate diagnosis difficult. For a study, researchers sought to provide a comprehensive overview of conditions that can mimic mpox, in order to help emergency clinicians better identify and manage these cases.

Mpox is a highly infectious disease that primarily spreads through contact. Its hallmark symptom is a rash that starts as small bumps and develops into vesicles and pustules. Patients may also experience fever and swollen lymph nodes. As a result, people with mpox often present to emergency departments seeking medical attention. However, there are many other medical conditions that can have similar symptoms, such as smallpox, varicella, syphilis, acute retroviral syndrome, and genital herpes.

It became essential for emergency clinicians to be able to distinguish mpox from other conditions with similar presentations. By understanding the range of mpox mimics, clinicians can make more accurate diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment.

