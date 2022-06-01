Sessions at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting offer Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits and ABIM and ABP Maintenance of Certification (MOC) points for physicians. Nursing and pharmacy CE credits will not be provided this year, but learners can continue to record participation hours for the meeting to submit to their respective licensure organizations.

This year, rather than the entire ASCO Annual Meeting being deemed one activity with 200+ CME credits, each of the 175+ sessions will be designated for 0.5 to 4 credits, depending on the session length. ASCO continues to be committed to offering educational opportunities designed for the whole oncology care team, and all meeting participants are encouraged to engage with any and all sessions that align with their professional interests.

As a result of this restructuring, learners requesting ABIM or ABP MOC points will now be asked with each session where they are claiming credit to submit brief reflections on what they learned and how the session will impact their work/practice.

To read more about continuing education at ASCO visit https://conferences.asco.org/am/continuing-education