The job market has never been more competitive, and small and large businesses alike are struggling to attract and keep competent employees. Even when a medical office offers a strong salary, attractive benefits, and flexible hours, staff turnover is still something the team must prepare for.

Compile clear job descriptions. According to SHRM, making sure that each hire is a good fit is a key to reducing turnover. One way to ensure this is by having a detailed job description for every position in the office. This may be easier said than done because small offices are notorious for blending and crossing over tasks. Ask each of your current employees to write up a description of their job including things that aren’t really their job, but they do anyway. Make sure that they know that everyone is performing this exercise and it is for streamlining and understanding their workload burden. Edit these descriptions and have them ready should any give their notice. Outline a notice policy. Stress to all employees that at least two weeks’ notice needs to be given before a departure. Once notice is given, schedule an exit interview. Now that they are leaving, they can provide honest feedback on the challenges of their position. This is valuable information that may be applied to the job responsibilities assumed by their replacement.

Don’t sit on a notification. The moment a departure notification is given pool all your resources to identify a replacement. If the departing employee is leaving on good terms and has provided ample notification of their departure, it could be helpful to have the new and departing employee work together on the transition. If possible, avoid a gap in replacement. This puts additional strain on your current staff and could even lead to more turnover.

Welcome new staff members. Once the new employee starts make every effort to help them settle in. Introduce them around or ask your office manager to do so. If time permits, encourage some of the staff to take them out to lunch on their first day. Building a team is personal as well as professional. If they have the chance to connect with the people in the office, they will be more apt to participate as active and productive team members.