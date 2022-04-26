For a study, researchers sought to determine if there were any variations in patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) based on whether or not they had concomitant coronary artery aneurysms (CAA). From 2014 to 2018, investigators utilized the Nationwide Readmission database to detect and evaluate group differences in patients with STEMI who had and did not have CAA. Mortality was the primary result in both groups. Clinical outcomes, cardiovascular procedures done, and the prevalence of coronary artery dissection were all secondary outcomes in the 2 groups. A total of 1,038,299 patients with STEMI were included in the study. CAA was found in 1,543 people (0.15%) in the sample. Patients with CAAs with STEMI were younger (62.6 vs 65.4), more likely to be male (78 vs 66%), and had a higher frequency of Kawasaki illness than those without CAA (2.5 vs 0.01%). There was a difference in the prevalence of coronary dissection between patients with STEMI and those who did not have CAA (73% vs 1%). CAA patients were more likely to be treated with coronary artery bypass grafting (13.1 vs 5.6%), thrombectomy (16.5 vs 6%), and bare-metal stent placement (8 vs 4.4). All-cause mortality was decreased in the CAA STEMI group (6.3 vs 11.7%). Finally, there were significant variations between STEMI patients with and without CAA, including, but not limited to, patient profile, risk of coronary dissection, treatment, prognosis, and death.

Source:www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00108-4/fulltext