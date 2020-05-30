MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Latin America hit a grim milestone on Saturday as coronavirus deaths topped 50,000 and cases neared 1 million, with countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru struggling to stem the tide, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America totaled 50,105 and cases stood at 976,425, with Brazil counting for over half of deaths and infections, according to the tally.

