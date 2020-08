Primary care physicians have been put into dire straits by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey. The survey, the ninth in a series of weekly surveys performed by The Larry A. Green Center and the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC), found that 84% of responding physicians said they were experiencing severe or close to severe stress due to the pandemic. A further 28% said burnout is at an all-time high.

To read the full article, visit Medical Economics