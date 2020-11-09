The study was done to assess the cost-effectiveness of MRI screening strategies for women with familial risk for breast cancer.

This economic evaluation modeling study estimated that on a lifetime horizon per 1000 women with the Mx protocol of the FaMRIsc trial, 346 breast cancers would be detected, and 49 women were estimated to die from breast cancer, resulting in 22 885 QALYs and total costs of €7 084 767. The MRI protocol resulted in 79 additional QALYs and an additional €2 657 266. MRI performed only every 18 months between the ages of 35 and 60 years followed by the national screening program was considered optimal, with an ICER of €21 380 compared with the previous nondominated strategy in the ranking. MRI and mammography between the ages of 35-60 years, followed by the national screening program, gave similar outcomes. Higher thresholds would favor annual MRI screening. The ICER was most sensitive to the unit cost of MRI and the utility value for ductal carcinoma in situ and localized breast cancer.

The results of this study concluded that MRI screening every 18 months between the ages of 35 and 60 years for women with a family history of breast cancer is cost-effective. Higher thresholds would favor annual MRI screening.

Reference: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2768633