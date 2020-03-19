As panic descends and aggressive lockdown measures start in the US, are we causing more harm on a population level than good? Regardless of the answer, we need to discuss the question. Legendary vaccine scientist and rationalist Dr. Paul Offit and I discuss the current response to the COVID-19 epidemic, relationships to influenza and RSV, absolute vs. relative risk, which populations we should target most for social distancing, the fecal-oral spread of this novel coronavirus, comparisons to norovirus and rotavirus, and a deep dive into vaccine development and its challenges.