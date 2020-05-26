MUNICH (Reuters) – Bavaria, one of the German states hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, will guarantee that people with symptoms can get a virus test within 24 hours, Prime Minister Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

This way people will know after 48 hours at the latest if they are infected, Soeder added at a news conference in Munich.

Those without symptoms would be guaranteed a test within 48 hours and could expect a result within a week, he said.

