Allergic rhinitis must be treated adequately due to its high frequency and burden. The clinical features of the disease need the use of well-tolerated medications that may be used for long-term treatment. Second-generation antihistamines and inhaled steroids were the standards of treatment for rhinitis. The goal of this review was to offer an update on the management of allergic rhinitis. Clinical studies published in recent years that evaluated the effectiveness and safety of novel formulations of existing medications or new compounds have received special attention. Existing and experimental medications appear to be capable of controlling rhinitis symptoms without imposing a considerable patient burden. Instead of introducing new medications, the task for the coming years will be to increase treatment adherence. Guidelines for Allergic Rhinitis and Its Influence on Asthma have drawn attention to allergic rhinitis and its impact on asthma, but they have also recommended a new categorization in terms of symptom intensity and persistence, which will be beneficial for personalizing treatment based on patients’ phenotypes. Their dissemination is required; additionally, they served as a cornerstone for the scientific community by providing a continuous update on relevant issues such as rhinitis phenotypes, disease management based on new treatments, clinical trial transferability in real life, and allergic rhinitis management in public health programs.

Reference:journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2014/04000/Allergic_rhinitis__current_options_and_future.16.aspx