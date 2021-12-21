Researchers looked at articles published in the recent 5 years on ultrasound education in the field of urology. Ultrasound has been dubbed the “modern stethoscope.” The inclusion of ultrasonography into medical school instruction has been advocated by medical educational regulating organizations. However, they discovered gaps in educational opportunities and uniformity in residency and continuing education for urology practitioners in our research. MRI fusion prostate biopsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy are two novel instruments for procedure-specific training that have been released in the previous 5 years. To deliver procedure-specific ultrasound information, new technologies are being combined with traditional ultrasound training. New technologies and standards must be included in resident and continuing medical education.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00976-1