Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus. It appeared first in China and rapidly spread across the world. The initial symptoms were fever, cough, headache, muscle pain, and shortness of breath. Lately, skin manifestations like rashes and patterns got reported. This study reviews the relevant clinical data linking skin disorders with Covid-19.

Articles and databases from PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science are the primary data. The narrative summarizes the available data related to clinical and histological features linking Covid-19 and skin manifestations.

The reports displayed heterogeneity in Covid-19 related cutaneous lesions. The diversity extends to latency periods and relevant extracutaneous symptoms also. No pathogen was detected, but the hypothesis includes the hyperactive immune system, microvascular injury, and complement activation. Six patterns, including rashes, exanthem, racemosa-pattern, acral pattern, and vasculitic lesions, were common. For analysis, the researchers subdivided it into inflammatory and exanthematous categories. Urticarial, papulovesicular, and erythematous–maculopapular–morbilliform were in the first group. The second group had the other three and vasculopathic patterns.

The results are inconclusive due to the low number of experimental results. But the role of dermatologists in treating Covid-19 patients has become significant. Further research is essential to ascertain the diagnostic and prognostic value of skin lesions. However, potent contagious cases are identifiable with the help of dermatologists.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjd.19361