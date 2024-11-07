Daily Activity Limitations Persist with Mild Postsurgical Pain

Photo Credit: FG Trade Latin

The following is a summary of “Pain-related impairment in daily activities after lung cancer surgery: A 1-year prospective cohort study” published in the November 2024 issue of Pain by Danielsen et al.

Persistent Postsurgical Pain (PPSP) affected 40-60% of patients post-lung resection for malignancies, leading to pain-related symptoms, activities of daily living (ADL) limitations, and reduced physical function, impacting overall QoL.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the association between PPSP and ADL limitations in the first 12 months post-lung cancer surgery.

They tracked 124 individuals who underwent surgery for lung cancer over 12 months. Participants reported limitations in ADL every 2 months related to PPSP, and cumulative scores for pain impairment were determined based on reported limitations across 14 daily activities with patterns in recovery trajectories.

The results showed that daily activities like carrying bags, arm elevation, climbing stairs, floor cleaning, and coughing were most affected by PPSP, with over 50% of patients reporting limitations at all assessment points. Despite generally mild pain intensities numeric rating scale (NRS) ≤3, significant impairment was observed. While some recovery was noted in patients with resting pain, PPSP consistently correlated with higher cumulative pain impairment scores throughout the 12-month follow-up.

They concluded that PPSP, even of mild intensity, was linked with certain limitations in daily activities up to 12 months post-surgery, despite some improvement in pain-related impairment.

