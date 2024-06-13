Designing and Validating a Tool to Evaluate Sexual Health in Female Partners of Patients with PCa

The following is a summary of “Development and Validation of a Survey to Assess Sexual Health in Female Partners of Patients with Prostate Cancer,” published in the May 2024 issue of Urology by Loeb et al.

Prostate cancer (PCa) not only impacts patients but also significantly affects the sexual health of their partners, an aspect often overlooked in clinical practice. The objective was to develop and validate an instrument specifically designed to assess sexual health in female partners of patients with PCa.

Questions addressing sexual health were formulated based on a comprehensive literature review, two qualitative studies involving partner perspectives, and consensus from experts in the field. Candidate survey items underwent rigorous testing through cognitive interviews, leading to iterative refinements of the questionnaire.

The final questionnaire underwent validation in a study involving 200 female partners of patients with PCa.

Researchers conducted an exploratory factor analysis to identify underlying constructs, followed by assessments for internal validity, test-retest reliability, and convergent and discriminant validity measures.

Initially comprising 32 items, the questionnaire was streamlined to 27 items following cognitive interviews. Factor analysis revealed seven key domains: distress/satisfaction, loss of connection, active communication, communication discomfort, frustration with sexual counseling, sexual repertoire expansion, and nonpenetrative sexual activity. The instrument exhibited robust internal consistency (ordinal alpha 0.94) and high test-retest reliability (0.89). Strengths include the development of the first tool dedicated to assessing sexual quality of life among female partners of patients with PCa. However, further research is needed to explore sexual health outcomes among male and nonbinary partners.

The study group successfully developed and validated the Sexual Concerns In Partners of Patients with Prostate Cancer questionnaire (SCIPPP-F), demonstrating its validity and reliability in a diverse sample of female partners across the United States. This instrument fills a critical gap in understanding and addressing the sexual health needs of partners affected by PCa, highlighting its potential utility in clinical settings and research endeavors.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2588931124001135