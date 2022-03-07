The Secondary Manifestations of ARTerial disease (SMART) risk score might have been used to estimate the 10-year risk of recurrent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) events in individuals with established ASCVD. It might assist clinicians in their management. The researchers updated the existing tool (SMART2 risk score) and re-calibrated it with regional incidence rates before evaluating its performance in outside populations to expand generalizability across areas. Individuals from the Utrecht Cardiovascular Cohort-SMART research [n=8355; 1,706 ASCVD events during a median follow-up of 8.2 years (interquartile range 4.2–12.5)] were used to create a 10-year risk prediction model for recurrent ASCVD events. The model was returned to 4 areas across Europe, Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, North America, and Latin America using current cohort data from each target region. Furthermore, 7 research have been included in the analysis. These include Clinical Practice Research Datalink, SWEDEHEART, the international REduction of Atherothrombosis for Continued Health (REACH) Registry, Estonian Biobank, Spanish Biomarkers in Acute Coronary Syndrome, and Biomarkers in Acute. The second major European research, which included 369,044 people who had established ASCVD and 62,807 people who experienced an ASCVD event, investigated the presence of changes in brain structure that a first-ever stroke can cause. In 2015, the detection rates of diesel engine particulate filters were 0.7% (95% CI: 0.555–0.906) in BACS/BAMI, and 0.8% (95% CI: 0.649–1.000) in REACH Europe low-risk region, compared the model’s clinical usefulness was demonstrated across a variety of clinically relevant treatment thresholds for more intensive treatment choices. The SMART2 risk score was a modified, validated method for predicting recurrent ASCVD events in people with established ASCVD across European and non-European populations. The software might have led to a more customized second-line approach based on quantitative rather than qualitative risk assessments.

Link:academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehac056/6528650?redirectedFrom=fulltext