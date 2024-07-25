Detailed Phenotyping Pain Study in Patients with Parkinsons’ Disease

The following is a summary of “Pain in Parkinson disease: a deep phenotyping study,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pain by Salabasidou et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study by thoroughly characterizing Parkinson’s disease (PD)-related pain using standardized assessment and categorization tools

They recruited 150 patients with PD for interviewing and completing questionnaires addressing pain, depression, and both motor and non-motor symptoms. Participants were categorized into 3 groups, individuals with PD-related pain, patients without PD-related pain, and individuals without any pain. The presence and characteristics of pain were analyzed and compared across the groups.

The result showed that pain was reported by 108 out of 150 (72%) patients with PD, with 90 (60%) classified as having PD-related pain. Among patients with PD-related pain, the majority (67/90, 74%) experienced nociceptive pain, which was typically episodic (64/90, 71%), nocturnal (56/90, 62%), and presented as cramps (32/90, 36%). The most common pain location was the feet (51/90, 57%), particularly at the toe joints (22/51, 43%). Analgesic medication was used by 38 out of 90 (42%) patients with PD-related pain, with NSAIDs drugs being the most common (31/42, 82%) and opioids the most effective (70% pain reduction, range 22%-100%, CI 50%-90%). Despite all patients receiving oral PD treatment, the levodopa equivalent dose did not correlate with mean pain intensities (Spearman ρ=0.027, P>0.05).

Investigators concluded that PD-related pain is predominantly characterized by non-neuropathic podalgia, underscoring the necessity to reconsider approaches to pain management and assessment in clinical practice.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/abstract/2024/07000/pain_in_parkinson_disease__a_deep_phenotyping.22.aspx