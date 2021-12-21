In a three-part series of papers, researchers addressed the general and most recent findings on the influence of nutrition, lifestyle, supplements, preventative immunizations, and some prescription heart-healthy drugs on prostate cancer prevention.

Additional prospective observational and randomized controlled trial results support the notion of enhancing heart health to avoid aggressive prostate cancer. A healthy heart is a healthy prostate, but an unhealthy heart means is an unhealthy prostate.

Medical practitioners’ primary objective of minimizing all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) morbidity and mortality corresponds with increasing prostate cancer prevention. Obesity in adolescents and adults, as well as studies from a variety of fields, has only enhanced the link between heart and prostate health. Increased adherence to a range of nutritious diets is related to a graded reduction in the risk of CVD and aggressive cancer. Prevention of prostate cancer by dietary supplements should urge a “first do no harm” or “less is more” strategy until future research may reverse the troubling trend that increasing supplementing has resulted in either no effect or an increased risk of prostate cancer. Supplements designed to decrease the negative effects of various cancer therapies appear to have more promising results. Before using any drug, a discussion of quality control (QC) is also required. Pharmaceuticals or therapies that may enhance heart health, such as statins, aspirin, and metformin (S.A.M.), particular beta-blocker medications, and even preventative immunizations, are generally generic, low cost, and “natural,” and should continue to pique the interest of researchers. In medical education, a watershed moment has arrived in which the previous vision of a diverse number of trees apparently separated by wide distances now appears to reside inside the same forest.

