For this study, researchers wanted to address the general and most recent findings regarding the role of food, lifestyle, supplements, and some prescription heart-healthy drugs on prostate cancer prevention. With the inclusion of more prospective observational and randomized controlled trial data, the notion of enhancing heart health to avoid aggressive prostate cancer has been reinforced. A healthy heart equals a healthy prostate, and an unhealthy heart equals an unhealthy prostate. The major aim of minimizing all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) morbidity and death also corresponds with the primary goal of increasing prostate cancer prevention. Obesity in adolescents and adults, as well as current multidisciplinary study, have only enhanced the link between heart and prostate health. Greater dietary adherence to a range of healthful foods is linked to a lower risk of CVD and potentially aggressive cancer risk reduction. Prevention of prostate cancer by dietary supplements should urge a “first do no harm” or “less is more” strategy until future research may reverse the troubling trend that increasing supplementing has resulted in either no effect or an increased risk of prostate cancer. Supplements designed to decrease the negative effects of various cancer therapies appear to have more promising results. Prior to using any drug, a discussion of quality (QC) is also required. Pharmaceuticals or therapies that may benefit heart health, such as statins, aspirin, and metformin (S.A.M.), particular beta-blocker medications, and even preventative immunizations, are generally generic, low-cost, and “natural,” and should continue to pique the interest of researchers. In medical education, a watershed moment has arrived in which the previous vision of a diverse number of trees apparently separated by wide distances now appears to reside inside the same forest.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-0967-4