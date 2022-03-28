For a study, researchers provided data on food consumption throughout pregnancy, breastfeeding, and early childhood that may help prevent childhood asthma. The study also discussed how future research might be improved. Recent observational study data showed that following particular dietary patterns during pregnancy, such as the dietary inflammatory index, Mediterranean diet, and Maternal diet index, might prevent asthma and/or wheezing in the kid. Higher-dose vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy might be related to a reduction in early transitory childhood wheezing in the children. Breast milk with higher amounts of omega-3 fatty acids might be protective against childhood asthma. Nursing newborns had been proved to provide numerous advantages to both mother and child, however, there was no clear link between breastfeeding and the development of asthma. Infants and children might need to limit their consumption of advanced glycation end products during childhood, raise their food intake according to the traditional Mediterranean diet, and diversify their food intake.

There was minimal data to support dietary modifications for avoiding early transitory childhood wheeze. It was critical to unify relevant definitions and other significant variables in order to standardize approaches for future data collecting and reporting. The factors presented were intended to allow for better comparability of future research and to give better counsel to patients and families.

