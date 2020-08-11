The intake of fats isn’t directly linked to the management of diabetes, but diabetes increases the risk of heart diseases, and consuming unhealthy facts can worsen the risk of heart disease. This study aims to assess the association of dietary fatty acids with the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in patients with type-2 diabetes.

This is a prospective, longitudinal cohort study that included a total of 11,264 participants with type-2 diabetes. The dietary fat intake of the participants was assessed using validated food frequency questionnaires updated every two to four years. The primary outcome of the study was total and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality during follow-up.

A total of 2,502 were reported during the follow-up, 646 of which were due to cardiovascular disease. Multivariate adjustment indicated that the intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) was associated with a lower risk of CVD mortality than total carbohydrates. Monounsaturated fatty acids of animals (not plants) were associated with an increased risk of total mortality.

The result concluded that in patients with type-2 diabetes, the higher intake of PUFAs was associated with a lower risk of CVD and total mortality, and the higher consumption of monounsaturated fats was correlated with a higher risk of total mortality.

Ref: https://www.bmj.com/content/366/bmj.l4009